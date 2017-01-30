An expanded Scottsdale Civic Center M...

An expanded Scottsdale Civic Center Mall with better downtown access is proposed

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

An expanded Scottsdale Civic Center Mall with better downtown access is proposed The proposed plan looks to make the Civic Center area more visible and accessible from downtown Scottsdale Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jO8Kbd Artist Connie Adams paints at the Artfest of Scottsdale in the Scottsdale Civic Center Plaza on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015. The festival included a variety of vendors including a variety of artists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 4 hr HotNPhx 1,095
Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ? 4 hr Trump march on 6
News Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling 6 hr Holy Silicon Wafer 4
Donald Trump for President 13 hr Scotty Steiner 6
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. 22 hr ABC15AZ 1
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Sun ballzdeep 107
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16) Sun South Knox Hombre 23
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,495 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC