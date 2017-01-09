Ahipoki Bowl announces two new Phoeni...

Ahipoki Bowl announces two new Phoenix locations

Making its move into foodie-rich CenPho, Ahipoki is opening two locations in Phoenix-CityScape in a former Verizon store, and at Seventh Avenue and McDowell, taking over an existing Jersey Mike's. The Seventh Avenue and McDowell location will open in February, around the same time as an ASU location.

