A Friday the 13th Filled with Art, Fashion, and Music.
While some waited in line for hours to get a Friday the 13th tattoo, these Phoenicians had a better idea. Those in Mesa experienced the Second Friday Art Walk - an alternative to Phoenix's better-known First Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book
|1 hr
|my4faces
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump BringsWhite Suprem...
|13 hr
|why
|3
|Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex...
|18 hr
|Kiya123
|1
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Jan 13
|cindywiggins
|46
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16)
|Jan 13
|Christsharians on...
|20
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Jan 12
|specterlee
|43
|Review: Truck Max (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Happypasserby
|7
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC