800-hp 'Yenko' 2017 Chevrolet Camaro revealed

Remember the Yenko 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport that debuted during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona earlier this month? The company behind the car, Specialty Vehicle Engineering of Toms River, New Jersey, has since dropped its supercharged V-8 into the engine bay of the Chevrolet Camaro. The result is the Yenko 2017 Camaro, which we're glad to report matches the 800 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque of its Corvette cousin.

