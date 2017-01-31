800-hp 'Yenko' 2017 Chevrolet Camaro revealed
Remember the Yenko 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport that debuted during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona earlier this month? The company behind the car, Specialty Vehicle Engineering of Toms River, New Jersey, has since dropped its supercharged V-8 into the engine bay of the Chevrolet Camaro. The result is the Yenko 2017 Camaro, which we're glad to report matches the 800 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque of its Corvette cousin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BenzConnection.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are people banning Starbucks?
|8 hr
|Fact
|1
|Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling
|8 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|8
|Trying to find my mom.
|12 hr
|Joey
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|16 hr
|thatshowitis
|193,117
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|16 hr
|thatshowitis
|4
|Bad driver.
|18 hr
|Rampage
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|HotNPhx
|1,095
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC