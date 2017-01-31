800-hp 'Yenko' 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ...

800-hp 'Yenko' 2017 Chevrolet Camaro revealed

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BenzConnection

Remember the Yenko 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport that debuted during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona earlier this month? The company behind the car, Specialty Vehicle Engineering of Toms River, New Jersey, has since dropped its supercharged V-8 into the engine bay of the Chevrolet Camaro. The result is the Yenko 2017 Camaro, which we're glad to report matches the 800 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque of its Corvette cousin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BenzConnection.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are people banning Starbucks? 8 hr Fact 1
News Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling 8 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 8
Trying to find my mom. 12 hr Joey 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 16 hr thatshowitis 193,117
Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix 16 hr thatshowitis 4
Bad driver. 18 hr Rampage 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mon HotNPhx 1,095
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,427 • Total comments across all topics: 278,446,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC