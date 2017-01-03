3 dead, 1 feared missing in small plane crash near Payson
PAYSON, AZ - Three bodies were recovered Monday night from the wreckage of a small plane 14 miles north of Payson, the Gila County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were searching the site for a possible fourth person.
