3 dead, 1 feared missing in small pla...

3 dead, 1 feared missing in small plane crash near Payson

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

PAYSON, AZ - Three bodies were recovered Monday night from the wreckage of a small plane 14 miles north of Payson, the Gila County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were searching the site for a possible fourth person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co... 1 hr Gangsterreport 4
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) 8 hr Ashley 1,052
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent Mon Allison MB 8
Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing Sun Brother 1
last post wins! Jan 1 Princess Hey 82
frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay... Jan 1 PayupSucka 16
William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10) Jan 1 Luko 48
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,939 • Total comments across all topics: 277,588,059

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC