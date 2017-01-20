2017 Arizona collector car auctions: It's gonna be huge
Optimism and bravado combined with nonstop TV coverage and the high-proof auction juice served up at bidders' bars in copious amounts can make for a mix more potent than Death in the Afternoon , Hemingway's notorious absinthe-laden cocktail. This year's Scottsdale auctions -- headlined by the colossus that is Barrett-Jackson -- could be among the biggest seen in the Valley of the Sun since the subprime-mortgage meltdown of 2008.
