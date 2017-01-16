2 healthy-menu eateries open with Jan...

2 healthy-menu eateries open with Jan. 21 giveaway

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Grand-opening giveaway is Jan. 21 for D'Lite Healthy on The Go in Scottsdale and Delicious Factory on Mill Avenue in Tempe. Both offer healthy menus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump for President 7 hr Josh 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 11 hr HotnPhx 1,087
MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book 13 hr my4faces 1
News DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump BringsWhite Suprem... Sun why 3
News Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex... Sun Kiya123 1
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Jan 13 cindywiggins 46
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16) Jan 13 Christsharians on... 20
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,313 • Total comments across all topics: 277,981,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC