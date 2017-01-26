1963 Jaguar Lightweight E-Type fetches $7,370,000 at auction
Jaguar's Lightweight E-Type has frequented the headlines in recent years due to the British automaker's decision to make a series of continuation models exactly like the originals. Those continuation models were priced as high as 1 million and all six of them were snapped up almost as soon as they were announced.
