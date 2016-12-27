Tucson sushi restaurant opening in Sc...

Tucson sushi restaurant opening in Scottsdale

1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

Scottsdale is getting a new sushi concept. Tucson-based Obon Sushi Bar Ramen will open at Scottsdale Quarter in spring 2017, taking over the 2,950-square-foot space formerly occupied by TK's Tavern.

