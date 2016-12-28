The Scottsdale Bar Association is ple...

The Scottsdale Bar Association is pleased to present Patricia...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sonoran News

The Scottsdale Bar Association is pleased to present "The Corporations Division, Arizona Corporations Commission: What We Do and How You Can Get Things Done" by Patricia Barfield, Director, ACC on January 10 for CLE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... 3 hr Christian Taliban 14
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 3 hr shooter 1,079
News Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa 17 hr hassen benhassen 5
Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12) Tue joe gibb 2
Welcome to Arizona! Tue Old Tranny Micheal 3
Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read) Tue MAGA2016 2
Merxicians leaving Arizona! (must read) Tue MAGA2016 2
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,541 • Total comments across all topics: 277,412,970

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC