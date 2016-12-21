Structured Real Estate Partners with ...

Structured Real Estate Partners with Eco3d to Complete Adaptive Reuse Project - Meetinghouse at 3080

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Building Operating Management

Eco3d , a portfolio company of Ecoark Holdings, Inc . that measures existing topographic, structural, mechanical, and architectural conditions using a variety of instruments in 2d and 3d, announced today that is has been selected by Structured Real Estate Partners to provide 2d and 3d deliverables as solutions for the adaptive reuse renovation of a church in Scottsdale, AZ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Building Operating Management.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... 7 hr black power 12
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 7 hr Nash3425 105
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) 8 hr Goodwill employee 1,051
Mexicans GTFO of Phoenix! 9 hr Old Tranny Micheal 10
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 14 hr chuckles 1,077
News Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope... Sun tomin cali 1
Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read) Sun payourownway 1
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,825 • Total comments across all topics: 277,364,928

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC