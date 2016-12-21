Scottsdale's Hotel Valley Ho Names Ne...

Scottsdale's Hotel Valley Ho Names New Executive Chef Russell LaCasce

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Russell LaCasce is taking over as Hotel Valley Ho's new executive chef starting on January 2, 2017. He was previously the executive sous chef at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa in Paradise Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... 2 hr Christian Taliban 14
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 2 hr shooter 1,079
News Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa 15 hr hassen benhassen 5
Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12) 23 hr joe gibb 2
Welcome to Arizona! Tue Old Tranny Micheal 3
Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read) Tue MAGA2016 2
Merxicians leaving Arizona! (must read) Tue MAGA2016 2
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,804 • Total comments across all topics: 277,410,510

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC