Scottsdale's Hotel Valley Ho Names New Executive Chef Russell LaCasce
Russell LaCasce is taking over as Hotel Valley Ho's new executive chef starting on January 2, 2017. He was previously the executive sous chef at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa in Paradise Valley.
