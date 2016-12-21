Scottsdale police identify carjacking suspect
Authorities have released the name of a man arrested in connection with a car chase and officer-involved shooting from Sunday night. Police responded just before 8 p.m. to Chaparral Park, near Hayden and Chaparral roads, where a man said a suspect approached him and demanded his keys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,075
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Thu
|ThomasHanksAZ
|45
|Punk ass kids selling books to truckers
|Thu
|Assbeating
|1
|Smoking females
|Wed
|Kristin
|10
|Review: Truck Max (Oct '10)
|Dec 13
|Happypasserby
|7
|Joe and Donna Markov Thieves
|Dec 3
|Jeffrey
|2
|Who Removed Trump Threads
|Nov 25
|Heck yes
|4
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC