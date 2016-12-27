Scottsdale non-profit offers hope to ...

Scottsdale non-profit offers hope to homeless families

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Roberta Mahoney Alhassasnah was "petrified" when she and her family lost their apartment a few weeks ago and became homeless. Scottsdale non-profit offers hope to homeless families Roberta Mahoney Alhassasnah was "petrified" when she and her family lost their apartment a few weeks ago and became homeless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Welcome to Arizona! 10 min Old Tranny Micheal 3
Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read) 1 hr MAGA2016 2
Merxicians leaving Arizona! (must read) 1 hr MAGA2016 2
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... 20 hr black power 12
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 20 hr Nash3425 105
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) 21 hr Goodwill employee 1,051
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mon chuckles 1,077
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Health Care
  5. Ebola
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,569 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,226

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC