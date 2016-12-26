Officials identified Scott Michael Stephens, 51, as the man found dead in a Scottsdale home after a fire set the property ablaze just before the holiday weekend. Scottsdale fire officials identify man found dead after house fire Officials identified Scott Michael Stephens, 51, as the man found dead in a Scottsdale home after a fire set the property ablaze just before the holiday weekend.

