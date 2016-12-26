Scottsdale fire officials identify man found dead after house fire
Officials identified Scott Michael Stephens, 51, as the man found dead in a Scottsdale home after a fire set the property ablaze just before the holiday weekend. Scottsdale fire officials identify man found dead after house fire Officials identified Scott Michael Stephens, 51, as the man found dead in a Scottsdale home after a fire set the property ablaze just before the holiday weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome to Arizona!
|5 hr
|Old Tranny Micheal
|3
|Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|6 hr
|MAGA2016
|2
|Merxicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|6 hr
|MAGA2016
|2
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|Mon
|black power
|12
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Mon
|Nash3425
|105
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Goodwill employee
|1,051
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|chuckles
|1,077
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC