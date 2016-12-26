Scottsdale fire officials identify ma...

Scottsdale fire officials identify man found dead after house fire

Monday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Officials identified Scott Michael Stephens, 51, as the man found dead in a Scottsdale home after a fire set the property ablaze just before the holiday weekend.

Scottsdale, AZ

