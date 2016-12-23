Scottsdale Christian Church

Scottsdale Christian Church

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Scottsdale Christian Church's scallop-shaped logo was inspired by the sails of SkySong, which you can see through the church windows. The church is located at 7000 E. McDowell Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read) 1 min payourownway 1
Merxicians leaving Arizona! (must read) 10 min payourownway 1
last post wins! 1 hr Princess Hey 80
Valerie Hood (May '16) 6 hr guest 12
Mexicans GTFO of Phoenix! 6 hr White Male Conser... 6
Punk ass kids selling books to truckers 7 hr LUVTRANNYCUM 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sat LUVTRANNYCUN 1,076
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,379 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,774

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC