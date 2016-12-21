Samantha Sanz Stays on as Talavera Ch...

Samantha Sanz Stays on as Talavera Chef After Mel Mecinas Departs

For the past year, Chef Samantha Sanz has worked closely alongside Executive Chef Mel Mecinas at Talavera at Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale. Since Mecinas' departure in early December, she's been at the helm of the restaurant, continuing the culinary tradition of New American cuisine spun with authentic Mexican touches that Mecinas popularized at the upscale resort steakhouse.

