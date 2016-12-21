Rotting 'yard find' Aston Martin DB4 worth a fortune
The 1962 Aston Martin DB4 has been rotting away on a Massachusetts property since it was brought there from California by its second owner in the 1970s, according to Worldwide Auctioneers . Trees grew around it as it settled into the soil and its engine bay filled up with leaves and weeds over the years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexicans GTFO of Phoenix!
|47 min
|Old Tranny Micheal
|5
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|22 hr
|LUVTRANNYCUN
|1,076
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Dec 22
|ThomasHanksAZ
|45
|Punk ass kids selling books to truckers
|Dec 22
|Assbeating
|1
|Smoking females
|Dec 21
|Kristin
|10
|Review: Truck Max (Oct '10)
|Dec 13
|Happypasserby
|7
|Joe and Donna Markov Thieves
|Dec 3
|Jeffrey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC