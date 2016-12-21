Roaring Fork in Scottsdale: Happy Hou...

Roaring Fork in Scottsdale: Happy Hour Report Card

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Each week we venture to a new restaurant to check out what the spot has to offer during our favorite time of day - happy hour. Whether it's affordable appetizers, delicious drinks, jaw-dropping deals, or none of the above, we'll check out the situation and report back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Schools try to ease fears about deportation 10 hr RIP 2
News Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope... 10 hr spytheweb 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 16 hr chuckles 1,080
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... 20 hr Christian Taliban 14
News Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa Wed hassen benhassen 5
Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12) Tue joe gibb 2
Welcome to Arizona! Tue Old Tranny Micheal 3
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,190 • Total comments across all topics: 277,433,419

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC