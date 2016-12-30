Rainy weekend ahead for New Year's Eve in Phoenix area It's going to be a soggy send-off to 2016 this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2hy8ui0 Under rain, Randy Frierson and Patricia Jones walk to the bus stop along Thomas Road, near 32nd Street in Phoenix on Saturday, December 24, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.