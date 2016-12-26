R. Carlos Nakai Performs with MusicaNova Orchestra January 28, 29
MusicaNova Orchestra presents local favorite and multiple Grammy nominee R. Carlos Nakai in their first concert of the new year, "America's Indigenous Music," in two performances, on Saturday, January 28, 3:00 PM at Scottsdale Presbyterian Church, and Sunday, January 29, 4:00 PM at Central United Methodist Church in the Phoenix Central Arts ... (more)
