Patriots' Floyd trying to move forward following DUI arrest
Michael Floyd says he's trying to learn from his mistakes following an arrest on charges of driving under the influence earlier this month that led to him being waived by the Arizona Cardinals. In his first comments since being claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots, Floyd said Thursday he's trying not to think about the Dec. 12 incident in Scottsdale, Arizona, in which he was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.
