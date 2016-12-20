Opioids Can Derail The Lives Of Older People, Too
John Evard, 70, at the Las Vegas Recovery Center in Las Vegas last July. Evard, a retired tax attorney, checked into a rehabilitation program to help him quit the prescribed opioids that had left him depressed, groggy and dependent on the drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,075
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Thu
|ThomasHanksAZ
|45
|Punk ass kids selling books to truckers
|Thu
|Assbeating
|1
|Smoking females
|Wed
|Kristin
|10
|Review: Truck Max (Oct '10)
|Dec 13
|Happypasserby
|7
|Joe and Donna Markov Thieves
|Dec 3
|Jeffrey
|2
|Who Removed Trump Threads
|Nov 25
|Heck yes
|4
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC