Opioid epidemic affects older adults, too
John Evard participates in a group therapy session during his stay at the Las Vegas Recovery Center. "I was a rule-follower," said Evard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last post wins!
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|82
|frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay...
|8 hr
|PayupSucka
|16
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|15 hr
|Luko
|48
|Idiots and their fireworks
|20 hr
|Eric
|1
|churches having new year's parties i believe th...
|23 hr
|tom dooley
|1
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|Sat
|Earburner
|15
|Robbers target FedEx delivery trucks in Chicago
|Fri
|OMG
|3
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC