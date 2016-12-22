Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (...

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NESC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is an environmental solutions company primarily in the United States. The company's solution consists of: Shale Solutions and Industrial Solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mexicans GTFO of Phoenix! 47 min Old Tranny Micheal 5
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 22 hr LUVTRANNYCUN 1,076
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Dec 22 ThomasHanksAZ 45
Punk ass kids selling books to truckers Dec 22 Assbeating 1
Smoking females Dec 21 Kristin 10
Review: Truck Max (Oct '10) Dec 13 Happypasserby 7
Joe and Donna Markov Thieves Dec 3 Jeffrey 2
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,878

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC