My Turn: Bar scene brings energy to Scottsdale
Scottsdale Councilman David Smith thinks downtown Scottsdale is being jeopardized by the success of the entrepreneurs in the Entertainment District. Me thinks not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,075
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Thu
|ThomasHanksAZ
|45
|Punk ass kids selling books to truckers
|Thu
|Assbeating
|1
|Smoking females
|Wed
|Kristin
|10
|Review: Truck Max (Oct '10)
|Dec 13
|Happypasserby
|7
|Joe and Donna Markov Thieves
|Dec 3
|Jeffrey
|2
|Who Removed Trump Threads
|Nov 25
|Heck yes
|4
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC