MusicaNova Orchestra to Perform Indigenous Music with R. Carlos Nakai This January
MusicaNova Orchestra presents local favorite and multiple Grammy nominee R. Carlos Nakai in their first concert of the new year, "America's Indigenous Music," in two performances, on Saturday, January 28, 3:00 PM at Scottsdale Presbyterian Church, and Sunday, January 29, 4:00 PM at Central United Methodist Church in the Phoenix Central Arts District. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for seniors and students.
