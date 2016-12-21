Max More of cryogenics facility Alcor...

Max More of cryogenics facility Alcor Life Extension Foundation...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Bikini-clad Ivanka Trump and shirtless husband Jared enjoy a Four Seasons family getaway in Hawaii as they celebrate Hanukkah 'NO WAY': Trump mocks Obama for saying he could have beaten him if he were allowed to run again - and cites job losses, Obamacare and the ISIS terror army as reasons 'Revenge is like the sweetest joy next to getting p***y:' Churchgoers in Sri Lanka are left stunned when they open their hymn books to find explicit lyrics to a Tupac song Obama's 'first friend' Valerie Jarrett says Trump's victory was 'shocking' - but he was 'gracious' to her 'and said nice things' in their only encounter EXCLUSIVE: Newest 'Housewives' member Tinsley Mortimer being kept off red carpets by Bravo while her billionaire ex is trying to silence her from talking about their 'abusive' relationship on the show Biological weapons of mass destruction with the ability to spread deadly diseases ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... 59 min black power 12
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 1 hr Nash3425 105
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) 2 hr Goodwill employee 1,051
Mexicans GTFO of Phoenix! 3 hr Old Tranny Micheal 10
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 8 hr chuckles 1,077
News Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope... 21 hr tomin cali 1
Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read) Sun payourownway 1
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,877 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,845

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC