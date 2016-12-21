Man allegedly breaks into Scottsdale ...

Man allegedly breaks into Scottsdale home, takes a shower

A frightened Scottsdale mom made a terrifying 911 call after a man allegedly broke into her home and took a shower! A frightened Scottsdale mom made a 911 call after a man allegedly broke into her home and took a shower! SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A frightened Scottsdale mom made a 911 call after a man allegedly broke into her home and took a shower! The frightened mom hid in a bedroom and called 911 after 49-year-old Scott Lamarsh allegedly kicks in her front door and then takes a shower! Police say they dropped off Lamarsh at the home after a drunken brawl because his driver's license and the MVD showed the address was his.

