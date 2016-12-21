Man allegedly breaks into Scottsdale home, takes a shower
A frightened Scottsdale mom made a terrifying 911 call after a man allegedly broke into her home and took a shower! A frightened Scottsdale mom made a 911 call after a man allegedly broke into her home and took a shower! SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A frightened Scottsdale mom made a 911 call after a man allegedly broke into her home and took a shower! The frightened mom hid in a bedroom and called 911 after 49-year-old Scott Lamarsh allegedly kicks in her front door and then takes a shower! Police say they dropped off Lamarsh at the home after a drunken brawl because his driver's license and the MVD showed the address was his.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|9 hr
|Okie
|1,078
|Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa
|11 hr
|hassen benhassen
|5
|Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12)
|18 hr
|joe gibb
|2
|Welcome to Arizona!
|Tue
|Old Tranny Micheal
|3
|Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|Tue
|MAGA2016
|2
|Merxicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|Tue
|MAGA2016
|2
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|Mon
|black power
|12
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC