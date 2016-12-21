John Lennona s Austin Princess Among Select Vehicles in 2017 Barrett-Jackson Salon Collection

A 1956 Austin Princess , formerly owned by rock legend John Lennon, was featured in the 1972 release of "Imagine" and includes original, signed documentation )-- Barrett-Jackson , The World's Greatest Collector Car AuctionsA , will showcase its eclectic Salon Collection, featuring rock legend John Lennon's 1956 Austin Princess, during the 46th Annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction, to be held Jan. 14-22, 2017, at WestWorld of Scottsdale in Arizona. The Barrett-Jackson Salon Collection is only available at the Scottsdale auction and showcases some of the world's most rare, valuable, collectible and coveted vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.