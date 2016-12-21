John Lennona s Austin Princess Among Select Vehicles in 2017 Barrett-Jackson Salon Collection
A 1956 Austin Princess , formerly owned by rock legend John Lennon, was featured in the 1972 release of "Imagine" and includes original, signed documentation )-- Barrett-Jackson , The World's Greatest Collector Car AuctionsA , will showcase its eclectic Salon Collection, featuring rock legend John Lennon's 1956 Austin Princess, during the 46th Annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction, to be held Jan. 14-22, 2017, at WestWorld of Scottsdale in Arizona. The Barrett-Jackson Salon Collection is only available at the Scottsdale auction and showcases some of the world's most rare, valuable, collectible and coveted vehicles.
