Jade Palace alum could open new Asian concept in Scottsdale
Another Asian concept is opening in the Valley. Silk - Modern Asian Tapas is slated to open in fall 2017 near Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard in Scottsdale.
