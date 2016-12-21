Ford GT prototype headed for auction
Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] has just started deliveries of its 2017 GT but the previous model still attracts plenty of buzz. One of them is up for sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BenzConnection.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schools try to ease fears about deportation
|7 hr
|RIP
|2
|Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope...
|7 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|chuckles
|1,080
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|17 hr
|Christian Taliban
|14
|Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa
|Wed
|hassen benhassen
|5
|Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12)
|Tue
|joe gibb
|2
|Welcome to Arizona!
|Tue
|Old Tranny Micheal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC