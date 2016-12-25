FD: Scottsdale fire finds victim at house fire
Fire crews arrived on scene shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday to a home in the area of Hayden Road and Via De Ventura. Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the home.
