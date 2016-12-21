Fat Ox Delivers High-Style Modern Ita...

Fat Ox Delivers High-Style Modern Italian in Scottsdale

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Casoncelli pasta with butternut squash, sage, amaretti crumbles, parmesan and pomegranate is one of the pasta highlights at Fat Ox in Scottsdale. When a new spot opens in town, we can't wait to check it out - and let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smoking females 14 hr John 11
News Robbers target FedEx delivery trucks in Chicago 19 hr Hoosier 2
News Schools try to ease fears about deportation Thu RIP 2
News Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope... Thu spytheweb 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Wed chuckles 1,080
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... Wed Christian Taliban 14
News Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa Wed hassen benhassen 5
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at December 30 at 9:10AM MST

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,764 • Total comments across all topics: 277,458,339

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC