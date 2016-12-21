Electric Chevy Bolt EV will be GM's first autonomous car
With its EPA-rated 238-mile range and a base price of $37,495, the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV is a serious foray by General Motors into mass-market, long-range electric cars. It turns out the Bolt EV will play another important role for the company, too: it will be a testbed for its autonomous-driving technologies.
