Desert-preservation conflict torpedoes Scottsdale planning efforts
Desert-preservation conflict torpedoes Scottsdale planning efforts Disagreement over how to protect rural land in north Scottsdale has thwarted efforts to create a new General Plan. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ifZ9J6 Howard Meyers has lived in this North Scottsdale home for the past 20 years and has seen at least five home built obstructing his views as seen in Scottsdale on Aug. 17, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,075
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Thu
|ThomasHanksAZ
|45
|Punk ass kids selling books to truckers
|Thu
|Assbeating
|1
|Smoking females
|Wed
|Kristin
|10
|Review: Truck Max (Oct '10)
|Dec 13
|Happypasserby
|7
|Joe and Donna Markov Thieves
|Dec 3
|Jeffrey
|2
|Who Removed Trump Threads
|Nov 25
|Heck yes
|4
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC