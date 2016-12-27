Celeb selling cool pickup

Celebrities from Steven Tyler to Kurt Russell will hawk their hot wheels at the annual Barrett-Jackson classic car auction next month, where star attendees have included gear heads like Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld. This year at the Scottsdale, Ariz., auction, Tyler will sell off his 2012 Hennessey Venom GT Spyder and donate proceeds to his charity, Janie's Fund.

