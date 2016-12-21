Blink-182 Announces First US Show of 2017
Blink-182 has scheduled its first U.S. show of 2017. The pop-punk trio will perform at the Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale, Arizona on February 4. The show will be held in conjunction with the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament, which takes place January 30 to February 5. During the show, Blink-182 will be joined by Steve Aoki .
