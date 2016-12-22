Barrett-Jacksona s 2017 Scottsdale Auction Will Feature an Extraordinary Docket of Rare Mopars

Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will feature an extraordinary docket of rare Mopars during the 46th Annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction, to be held Jan. 14-22, 2017, at the WestWorld of Scottsdale in Arizona. One of the most rare and collectible among those crossing the Scottsdale auction block is a '70 Plymouth HEMI 'Cuda , which is one of only 14 built, has a significant race history and set national records.

