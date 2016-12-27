AZ Memo: I-17 reopens after officer-involved shooting; Cactus Bowl at ...
AZ Memo: I-17 reopens after officer-involved shooting; Cactus Bowl at Chase today; melees at U.S. malls reported; weather warm-up and more Good morning. Here's what you need to know today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|joe gibb
|2
|Welcome to Arizona!
|10 hr
|Old Tranny Micheal
|3
|Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|11 hr
|MAGA2016
|2
|Merxicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|11 hr
|MAGA2016
|2
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|Mon
|black power
|12
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Mon
|Nash3425
|105
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Goodwill employee
|1,051
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC