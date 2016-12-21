AZ agencies patrolling streets for drunk drivers
Authorities are patrolling the roads for drivers who may have thrown back one too many cold ones before getting behind the wheel. The Scottsdale Police Department is setting up a DUI checkpoint near Scottsdale Road and McKellips Street to crack down on impaired drivers.
