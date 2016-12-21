AZ agencies patrolling streets for dr...

AZ agencies patrolling streets for drunk drivers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ABC15.com

Authorities are patrolling the roads for drivers who may have thrown back one too many cold ones before getting behind the wheel. The Scottsdale Police Department is setting up a DUI checkpoint near Scottsdale Road and McKellips Street to crack down on impaired drivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent 1 hr Allison MB 8
Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing 15 hr Brother 1
last post wins! Sun Princess Hey 82
frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay... Sun PayupSucka 16
William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10) Sun Luko 48
Idiots and their fireworks Sat Eric 1
churches having new year's parties i believe th... Sat tom dooley 1
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,540,205

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC