American Girl's 2017 Girl of the Year doll: Gabriela McBride, dancer and poet
American Girl's 2017 Girl of the Year doll: Gabriela McBride, dancer and poet American Girl's 2017 "Girl of the Year" uses the arts to overcome stuttering Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iIWJmr McBride is the toy company's 15th Girl of the Year doll, and the first African-American in that line. She is available in stores, including the Scottsdale location, on Jan. 1. by Mattel, is expected to release more details about her later this week.
