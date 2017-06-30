WNAC announces winners in 2017 President's Show

Scottsbluff, Nebraska -6/28/17- West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, has announced the winners for the 2017 President's Show. The theme for this year's exhibit, GOLD, was chosen by Marv Richard, WNAC Board President, to commemorate WNAC's Golden Anniversary.

