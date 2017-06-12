Seven House Republicans send letter to Trump urging Cuba remain open

Bostron will take over for Gordon Schaub- who h... -- Two police officers and a transportation worker were hospitalized after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday night in Washington, D.C.Peter Newsham, chief o... -- A group of pro-Cuba House Republicans have sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking for Cuba to remain open as a "matter of U.S. national security" and a... Weak farm income will continue to hamper Nebraska's economic growth during the next three years, according to the latest long-term forecast produced by the University of Neb... LINCOLN - In recognition of the greatest fans in college football, Nebraska will host three free fan fests on consecutive Fridays this month, the Athletic Department announced... -- Eleven-year-old Landis Sims will throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 11 when the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles.It will ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.