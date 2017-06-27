Sen. Fischer to announce 2018 campaig...

Sen. Fischer to announce 2018 campaign for re-election

Friday Jun 23 Read more: KHGI

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer will announce her bid for reelection on Saturday, June 24. Following her announcement, Fischer will visit with Nebraskans during a state-wide tour with former governors Dave Heineman and Kay Orr.

