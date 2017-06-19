Scalise upgraded to 'fair condition,' beginning rehabilitation

The trucks... -- The Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, was being evacuated Wednesday morning after an airport police officer was injured, the airport said.The ... -- The man who was shot dead at a Brussels train station Tuesday after attempting to explode a suitcase of nails and gas canisters was unknown to authorities as a t... For years, Angus producers from across the country have kept herd records using the pocket-sized Beef Record Services /AngusSourceA black books. Stacks of the books, som... The Gering Platte Valley Companies legion team continued their run of solid play last night, winning at Alliance 8-1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.