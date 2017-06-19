Rep. Smith's mobile office to be in Ord

Rep. Smith's mobile office to be in Ord

Members of Congressman Adrian's Smith's staff will host the following mobile office hours over the next couple weeks to bring services to more Nebraskans. Constituents needing assistance from the Congressman's office or wanting to share their thoughts on federal issues are invited to stop by.

