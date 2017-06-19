Regional West hosts special immunization clinic
Regional West Community Health will hold a special immunization clinic for junior and senior high school students at the Minatare Community Center on June 26. The clinic will provide vaccinations that are recommended by the CDC for students entering 7th through 12th grade. These vaccinations include tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis ; meningococcal; Hepatitis A; and HPV.
