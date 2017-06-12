Public invited to visit SIMS-NE training center
The University of Nebraska Medical Center invites the public to see and tour one of its four Simulation in Motion Nebraska trucks that will debut in Scottsbluff, Norfolk, Lincoln and Kearney. UNMC unveiled the 44-foot-long, dual-axle customized trucks that will be stationed in the four locations, taking the training to surrounding regions rather than students having to travel to larger cities for training.
