Officials trucking in medical training to rural Nebraska
The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that the Omaha medical school has stationed identically equipped trucks in Kearney, Lincoln, Norfolk and Scottsbluff, where the school's College of Nursing has divisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsbluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|we are tired of jeff boppre may u hurry up and ... (Mar '09)
|May '17
|mamab2017
|102
|looking for Lena Kay Sutton
|Mar '17
|Niece in Missouri
|1
|Explosive announcement of baby's gender earns m...
|Jan '17
|Phart Brigade
|3
|Miranda Lambert Takes "Highway Vagabond" to Lat... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|secunwon
|1
|Nebraska farmer silences oil and gas committee ... (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Mark
|3
|Scottsbluff man faces up to 95 years in prison ... (Dec '12)
|Jul '16
|Pierre von Sanchez
|11
|Obama Meets with Child of Undocumented Immigran... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|MacBarren
|12
Find what you want!
Search Scottsbluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC